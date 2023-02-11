Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer returns to downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor Scott Hamilton is leading the charge to fund innovative cancer research, encouraging skaters across the country to lace up and Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer. The Ice Show: The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 16th.

Hamilton's CARES Foundation is bringing Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer back to Detroit for the fifth consecutive year at The Rink at Campus Martius Park ( 800 Woodward Ave.) presented by Visit Detroit. Local skaters who became fundraisers for cancer research will perform in an outdoor ice show, along with special performances by U.S. National Champion Alissa Czisny, ice dancers Eva Pate and Logan Bye (8th at the 2022 U.S. Championships) and others.

Donations are welcome via fundraise.scottcares.org/detroit. The ice show is open to the public at no cost.