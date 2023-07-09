skinnytees and Coventry Creations team up to release Girl Power Kits

(WXYZ) — Inspired by the new ‘Barbie’ movie, skinnytees and Coventry Creations are teaming up to release Girl Power Kits to show women that – just like Barbie – they can do anything.

This July, Linda Schlesinger-Wagner, founder of skinnytees [skinnytees.com], and Jacki Smith, founder of Coventry Creations [coventrycreations.com], are launching the Girl Power Kit. Each kit includes a pink tank top, a candle, lip gloss and affirmation cards with sayings like “There is always hope” and “Anything is possible.”

For each kit purchased, a portion of the proceeds will go towards Gesher Human Services’ [geshermi.org] Women to Work Program, which helps women from all social and economic backgrounds in Southeastern Michigan find employment after a life change, such as loss of a job, divorce, or death of a spouse.