Smoke on the Water thriving in downtown Port Huron

PORT HURON, MI (WXYZ) — Smoke on the Water (SOW) BBQ and Catering is celebrating its one year anniversary in downtown Port Huron.

The restaurant is located at 213 Huron Ave. and offers three distinct vibes. The front bar area is focused around sports, with signage of different teams and TVs showing games. The main dining room keeps the restaurant’s current rock and roll theme and host live music, and the downstairs area has a speakeasy feel ideal for group events.

