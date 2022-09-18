DETROIT (WXYZ) — “Super” Sports Agent Rich Paul, Founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group and Head of UTA Sports will be the keynote speaker at The Ajamu Group’s 11th Annual Multicultural Media Luncheon Auto Industry Awards at the Garden Theatre in Detroit, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11am.

Paul’s topic will be “Building A Disruptive Brand: The New Normal”. Tickets for the in-person audience and livestream tickets are available at www.ajamugroup.com. The Multicultural Media Luncheon awards will be held during North American International Detroit Auto Show. The luncheon will also honor communities of color for their achievements in the automotive industry. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Haitian charity Project Medishare and Orchards Children’s Services, a foster care and adoption agency in Michigan.

The Multicultural Media Luncheon is from 11am until 2:30pm. For more information or livestream or in-person audience ticket information, visit: www.ajamugroup.com.