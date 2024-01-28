BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center has been providing “art for all” since 1957, and is a regional art center committed to promoting visual arts experiences.

Each year, more than 500 classes are offered for all skill levels and ages, preschool to senior citizens. Throughout the year, nearly 9,000 individuals are served via classes, workshops, art camps, Art Access programs, special events and exhibitions that are free and open to the public.