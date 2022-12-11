The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s annual Holiday Shop now open

BIRMINGHAM, MICH (WXYZ) — The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center’s (BBAC) Holiday Shop, now in its 42nd year, is an annual, local pop-up shopping experience, where more than 3,000-square-feet of BBAC gallery space is transformed into a unique boutique offering one-of-a-kind, handmade gift items from more than 150 participating artists.

The yearly event is taking place Dec. 1– 20, 2022 at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, located at 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd. in Birmingham, Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon.–Sat., and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays

The Holiday Shop offers ceramics, jewelry, home goods and décor, fiber wearables, glassware, stationary and greeting cards, ornaments, Judaica, men’s gifts, baby and children’s items, the popular, “Mug Wall” and more. Items range from $5 to several hundred dollars.

Money raised will benefit working artists and the BBAC’s Art Access and education programs. To learn more about the BBAC Holiday Shop, visit BBArtCenter.org or call 248.644.0866.