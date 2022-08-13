Watch Now
The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition is thrilled to launch Health Is Wealth - Detroit

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
DETROIT, MI - JULY 19: A view of Downtown Detroit looking south on Woodward Avenue is shown July 19, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit's emergency manager Kevin Orr filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy July 18, 2013 making Detroit the largest city to file for bankruptcy in U.S. history. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 13, 2022
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Black Legacy Advancement Coalition is thrilled to launch Health Is Wealth - Detroit, a wellness expo designed to bring education, fun, joy, healing, and restoration to the city of Detroit through conversations, resources, and experiences about our collective health and wellness.

The wellness expo will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Eastern Market Shed 3 (2440 Russell St.) in Detroit.

Health is Wealth will invoke feelings of an old school block party while providing folks with a world-class education on improving all aspects of their health. Employers are encouraged to become wellness partners with Health is Wealth by endorsing a 1-hour wellness break for their staff to visit the expo during the day.

For more information about the event, visit www.HealthisWealthDetroit.com.

