SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is back in full swing for its highly anticipated 2023 edition.

The annual jazz extravaganza promises to captivate audiences with its exceptional lineup of world-class musicians, as well as food, fun and more at this outdoor event Aug. 11 and 12 on the Southfield Municipal Campus.

The 7th Annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is an award-winning event. A collaboration between founder, Kimmie Horne, and the City of Southfield, this free outdoor two-day event has become the premier social event of the summer for Southfield residents, with crowds growing bigger each year.

“This is a major event for the area, but we still have more and more people discovering it every year” says Horne. “Newcomers who are hearing about it for the first time are amazed that this cultural gem has been happening right under their radar.”

Highlighting the festival's outstanding lineup is the incomparable Kimmie Horne herself, who will be headlining on Saturday night. A multifaceted jazz artist known for her dynamic vocal range and magnetic stage presence, Horne has been captivating audiences for decades. Having been raised in a world-renowned musical family, she is the grandniece of legendary songstress Lena Horne, and the niece of Cleveland Horne of Motown’s Fantastic Four fame.

The Fantastic Four will also be one of the highlights of this year’s exciting line-up as one of the headlining acts as well as Detroit favorite Freda Payne. Both will perform on Friday Night.

Among other highlights of the festival is the annual lifetime achievement award that is awarded each year to a legendary local artist. This year’s honoree is the Motown legend Martha Reeves of Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

In addition to the outstanding performances, the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival offers an array of exciting activities for attendees of all ages, including food vendors serving delectable culinary delights, as well as an array of curated artist vendors, interactive activities and more.

"This festival has become a treasured tradition in our community,” says Horne. “It allows us to showcase the beauty of jazz and the immense talent that Detroit is known for worldwide. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of exceptional music, cultural enrichment, and heartfelt connections."

For more information about the 2023 Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival, including the full lineup and schedule of events, visit Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival | City of Southfield.