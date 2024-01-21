SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — It is important, now more than ever, to have a primary care doctor who has the time and resources to care for you personally and proactively, especially during the winter months. They can offer the most effective ways to avoid getting sick during cold and flu season.

Sandra Lerner, DO, MPH offers a few tips to help your and your healthy during cold and flu season. They include:



Keep a pulse oxygen device to check your oxygen levels at home

Check your temperature

Don’t forget to do a home Covid test, if for no other reason to limit your exposure and risk to others

Early diagnosis means more treatment options especially for influenza and COVID

