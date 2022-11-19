The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend set for November 19 & 20

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Ice, ice baby! An outdoor ice rink is coming to Royal Oak.

This exciting new attraction in the city – The Rink at Royal Oak – will be located in the middle of Centennial Commons in downtown Royal Oak, giving residents and visitors alike another reason to enjoy the city’s downtown offerings this holiday and winter season. The 60’ x 90’ family-friendly ice rink will accommodate up to 250 skaters at a time and opens to the public Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend Presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union will be Nov. 19 and 20, and feature opportunities for free skating, rentals, marshmallow kits and more. To commemorate the opening, a ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 19, with performances from Royal Oak’s New Edge Skating Club and the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills to follow. Live music performances from James Wailin and Bobby East of The Reefermen and Detroit R&B artist Alise King will also take place on the 19th, while The Oneders perform two sets on Nov. 20.

The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend entertainment schedule is posted below.

Saturday, Nov. 19

11 a.m. Skate Performance from New Edge Figure Skating Club

First 100 people in line at Skate House skate for free

1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Skate Performance from New Edge Figure Skating Club

2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Live Music Performance: Alise King

2 p.m. First 100 People in line at concession stand receive Free Hot Chocolate

3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Skate Performance by Detroit Skate Club

4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Live Music Performance: The Reefermen Duo

5 p.m. First 100 People in line at concession stand receive free Marshmallow Kit

8 p.m. First 100 people in line receive free skate rental

Sunday, Nov. 20

11 a.m. First 50 people in line at Skate House skate for free

2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Live Music Performance: The Oneders

2 p.m. First 50 People in line at Concession Stand receive free Hot Chocolate

4 p.m. First 50 in line at Concession Stand receive Free Marshmallow Kit

6 p.m. First 50 People in line receive free skate rental

ADMISSION & RENTALS

Admission to The Rink at Royal Oak is $10 and skate rentals are $5. Tickets and skate rentals may be purchased on-site. They are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

THE RINK AT ROYAL OAK HOURS

The Rink will be open daily through Feb. 19, 2023, during the following hours:

Nov. 19 – Jan. 3

Sunday – Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Jan. 3 – Feb. 19

Rink hours to be announced

Downtown Royal Oak has a large mix of diverse dining and bar options within walking distance of The Rink that visitors can enjoy before or after their time on the ice rink, from casual to fine dining and everything in between. Weekly specials include Free Skate Rentals on Mondays, “Bring a Drink at the Rink” in the Royal Oak Social District and more. Visit The Rink at Royal Oak at therinkatroyaloak.com for more information.