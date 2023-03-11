The thrilling, action-packed Monster Jam returns to Ford Field in Detroit, March 11-12.

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The thrilling, action-packed Monster Jam returns to Ford Field (2000 Brush) in Detroit, March 11-12.

Monster Jam is a live motorsport event tour. Events are generally held in the winter and early spring when professional football and southern baseball stadiums are generally dormant for their main purpose.

The series began in 1992, and is sanctioned under the umbrella of the United States Hot Rod Association. Events are primarily held in North America, with some additional events in other countries. Although individual event formats can vary greatly, the main attraction is always the racing, two-wheel skills competition, and freestyle competitions by monster trucks.

Tickets are still available. To purchase or to learn more, visit Monster Jam Detroit, MI Tickets | Ford Field, Mar 11-Mar 12.