There is a global stray cat crisis and Detroit is no exception

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There is a global stray cat crisis happening, and Detroit is no exception.

The Motor City, Hamtramck and Highland Park are all in dire need of cat rescue. With that said, in June 2022, Detroit Cat Rescue made history by becoming the city's first licensed cat-only shelter!

The shelter's crew helps Detroiters solve this crisis through cat rescue and adoption, TNR (trap-neuter-release, the only way to ameliorate feral cat overpopulation), and education.

A team of 70+ volunteers helps with a myriad of tasks. This includes, but is not limited to transportation, interviewing adoptive families and of course, kitty cat care and cuddles at the shelter.

And because there are so many kitties in search of their forever family, Detroit Cat Rescue is planning to move into a larger space.

To learn more and see how you can help, visit https://detroitcats.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/detroitcommunitycatrescuehttps://www.