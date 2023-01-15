DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — This year’s Soup City: The Live Edition will be live from Marygrove Conservancy (8425 W McNichols Rd, Detroit) on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. to welcome guests to COTS’ annual fundraiser featuring food, art, a silent auction and music. Soup City serves as COTS’ signature fundraiser with a goal of raising $200,000 to help Detroit families overcoming poverty and homelessness. This year is a return to an in-person event after being held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic.

Soup City celebrates the accomplishments of COTS families and the impact of intentional partnerships over the past year. Soup City guests can stroll and enjoy soup and small plates from more than 25 metro Detroit restaurants, enjoy the beauty of art through triumph in the COTS Art of Family gallery and embrace the sounds of award-winning jazz with Alexander Zonjic and Friends, as well as a performance by seven-time Blues Music Award nominee and Detroit’s Queen of Blues, Thornetta Davis.

COTS is dedicating this event to longtime supporter, Gretchen Valade, who passed away on Dec. 30, 2022. Known as Detroit’s “Angel of Jazz,” Valade has invested into countless families through COTS mission, and even hosted events for the organization at her well-known Dirty Dog Jazz café. WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford will be hosting this year’s event and Soil2Service, Smith & Co., Joe Louis Southern Kitchen, Lillie Mae’s Southern Buffet and 220 Merrill are some of metro Detroit’s favorite restaurants participating.

Other highlights include the Art of Family gallery – a photography campaign that serves to share the beauty in overcoming personal struggle. This inspiring campaign hopes to change the perceptions of poverty and homelessness – and enlightens viewers to the hopes and dreams that families aspire to. This year’s gallery will also introduce COTS’ partnership with The Fatherhood Initiative – a collaboration of non-profits that aims to improve the well-being of children through the promotion of responsible fatherhood. Together, the exhibits form a powerful collection of inspirational images of successful families – including fathers with their children.

Tickets are limited and while there is no cost to attend Soup City: The Live Edition, a donation to COTS is requested on the evening of the celebration. To RSVP and/or join the fundraising efforts, please visit https://cotssoupcity2023.funraise.org.