Three Dog Bakery offering discounts on its treats at Partridge Creek

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three Dog Bakery is offering discounts on its treats at Partridge Creek for the mall’s summer sales event which features discounts at select stores, entertainment for kids (like face painting, music and more) and summer fun.

Partridge Creek is an open-air, dog-friendly mall, and Three Dog is the perfect place to get a treat and relax. Crafted from scratch in small batches, the bakery's highly-skilled pastry chefs use only simple, real ingredients, slow baking each recipe to lock in all those luscious flavors and canine-loving nutrients.

Three Dog Bakery has been making tails wag since 1989, and today its mission remains the same: feed the souls of dogs and the people that love them.

To learn more about the venture, visit https://threedog.com/

or https://www.shoppartridgecreek.com/