Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks to open this weekend in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On September 16th, the Michigan Science Center (Mi-Sci) will open an all-new LEGO exhibition, Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks, presented by Ford Motor Company Fund. This exciting exhibition features 20 astonishing LEGO® skyscrapers from North America, Asia, and Australia constructed in breathtaking architectural detail. Visitors can create their own ‘towers of tomorrow’ with over 200,000 loose LEGO® bricks available in hands-on construction areas. Young and old will be limited only by their imaginations as they add their creations to a steadily rising futuristic LEGO® metropolis inside the exhibition.

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO Bricks is included in Mi-Sci’s general admission tickets, available at www.mi-sci.org. Mi-Sci is located at 5020 John R. Street in Midtown, Detroit and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday and until 8 p.m. the first Friday of every month. For more information, please call 313.577.8400 or visit the website, Mi-Sci.org.