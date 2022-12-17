Toyland features thousands of twinkling LED lights for a behind-the-scenes view of Santa’s Workshop

DETROIT, MICH. (WXYZ) — Children of all ages are invited to experience “Toyland” at Beacon Park in downtown Detroit.

The larger-than-life interactive holiday light event features more than 125,000 twinkling LED lights for a behind-the-scenes view of Santa’s Workshop. The fun also includes live reindeer, a DJ and toy train rides on select Saturdays, from 5-8 p.m. Rides are free for kids of all ages.

Toyland at Beacon Park (1901 Grand River Ave.) runs through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. To learn more about Toyland and upcoming events at the park, visit https://downtowndetroit.org/events/category/park-events/beacon-park/