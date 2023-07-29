BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Visit downtown Birmingham on Saturday, July 29, for the biggest retail event of the year.

Browse unique and discounted high-end merchandise in stores and on the streets and sidewalks throughout downtown Birmingham during the Day On The Town celebration. There's something for everyone at this lively event. Merchant lists and more will be posted here closer to the event. The fun runs from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

From 1:00 - 3:00 p.m., join Meaghan Mick from Mojo in the Morning, as she broadcasts live from the Channel 955 Ice Cream truck! Enjoy free drinks and ice treats from Faygo and Browndog Creamery. To learn more, visit https://www.allinbirmingham.com/visitors/dayonthetown