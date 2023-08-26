"Wine & Dine in the D" is the annual fundraising event for the Cure Multiple Myeloma Corporation

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 'Wine & Dine in the D' is the annual event of the Cure Multiple Myeloma Corporation. This year's fundraiser will be held on Thursday, September 7th.

The two-part event includes an educational panel discussion by prominent myeloma doctors, followed by a “Wine & Dine” evening, featuring delicious food and beverages from some of Detroit’s finest restaurants. Approximately 400 community members, patients, caregivers, and key opinion leaders in the myeloma community attend Wine & Dine in the D annually.

For more information, visit curemultiplemyeloma.org. Click on the Wine and Dine in the D tab.