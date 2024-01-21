Wixom Station, now under new ownership, offers new, fresh menu items

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wixom Station, established in 2014, is now under new ownership.

The landmark eatery offers a tasty menu (the recipe for Chicken Guesepi is posted below) and a fully stocked bar with outstanding wine choices and weekday happy hour specials. In addition, Wixom city workers, officials, police, fire, and other city employees receive a 20% discount at all times. Plus, the existing loyalty/rewards program currently in place will continue. Customers can sign up at wixomstation.com.

The Wixom Station is located at 49115 PontiacTrail and offers Contemporary American Fare with a touch of Italian. On- and off-site catering services are available for weddings, engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, funeral lunches, and other group events. The restaurant's hours are M-TH 11AM - 9:30PM, Friday 11AM - 10:30PM, Saturday 11:30AM - 10:30PM, and Sunday 11:30AM - 9PM. To reserve your seat, visit https://wixomstation.com/.

Chicken Guesepi

Serves six people

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Beef Base

1 tbsp Chicken Base

Half a stick of butter

6oz Lemon juice

1oz chopped garlic

1 1/2 qt water

6oz White Wine

10 Four oz Chicken breasts

Mashed Potatoes

Bag of flour

4 Sliced Tomato

1 lb Fresh Mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

To make sauce:

In a large pot add water, wine, lemon juice and garlic.

In a sauté pan add chicken base, beef base and butter.

Heat on low and whisk ingredients together until simmering.

Combine ingredients in the large pot and boil until condensed to desired thickness.

To make chicken:

Flour the chicken breasts.

Heat butter in the sauté pan.

Add chicken to sauté pan and cook until golden brown.

In a separate pan combine sauce and chicken. Put one tomato slice and one slice of fresh mozzarella on each chicken breast. Put the pan in the oven for 5 minutes at 350 degrees.

Put a scoop of mashed potatoes on a plate then take tongs and place two chicken breasts on each plate .

Pour sauce from pan over chicken and mashed potatoes and serve. Enjoy!