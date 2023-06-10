‘Yoga in the Parks’ series offers free 60-minute outdoor classes for all levels and ages

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In partnership with Yoganic Flow, the Detroit Parks Coalition’s (DPC) popular ‘Yoga in the Parks’ series returns in 2023 with an expanded schedule.

These 60-minute outdoor community yoga classes for all levels and ages are free to attend and will be held across five Detroit parks and green spaces from June 3 through Sept. 2. The ‘Yoga in the Parks’ program is made possible through a grant from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

“Our free community yoga classes are a great way to experience the beauty and health benefits of Detroit’s parks,” said Sigal Hemy, executive director of the Detroit Parks Coalition.

Yoganic Flow has been providing accessible yoga classes throughout the Detroit community since 2014. With a vision of inner peace and inner-city peace, Yoganic Flow and its experienced instructors will expand on its mission to make yoga accessible in the urban community through free ‘Yoga in the Parks’ classes that are available to all ages and abilities.

Class Schedule

6 p.m. Wednesdays

Clark Park, 4301 W. Vernor Hwy.

Meet by the ice rink

6 p.m. Thursdays

Belle Isle, 3 Inselruhe Ave.

Meet in front of the Belle Isle Aquarium

(Free entry into park with recreation passport, will be required to pay a fee without)

9 a.m. Saturdays

Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Plaisance St.

Meet by the community garden

10 a.m. Saturdays

Chandler Park, 12600 Chandler Park Dr.

Meet on the football field

9 a.m. Sundays

Rouge Park, 21415 Plymouth Rd.

Meet near the Pistons Courts

Pre-registration is recommended through Yoganic Flow’s website, yoganicflow.com, but is not required. For more information on the ‘Yoga in the Parks’ series, please visit detroitparkscoalition.com/community-yoga.