Youmacon is an all-ages mix of interactive games and events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Youmacon 2023 – a Detroit-based four-day Japanese anime and pop culture convention celebrating animation, video games, comics and art – is back Nov. 2 through 5 at downtown’s Huntington Place.

Festivities will take place 24-hours a day beginning on Thursday evening through 6 p.m. on Sunday. The fun will include a mix of interactive games and events, cosplay, celebrity guest panels, live musical performances, exhibitors, artists and more.

Tickets will only be available at-the-door and must be paid for in cash only. More information is available at youmacon.com.