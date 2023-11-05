Watch Now
Youmacon is an all-ages mix of interactive games and events

Youmacon 2023 returns to downtown Detroit with a round round-the-clock celebration of Japanese pop culture.
Posted at 1:59 AM, Nov 05, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Youmacon 2023 – a Detroit-based four-day Japanese anime and pop culture convention celebrating animation, video games, comics and art – is back Nov. 2 through 5 at downtown’s Huntington Place.

Festivities will take place 24-hours a day beginning on Thursday evening through 6 p.m. on Sunday. The fun will include a mix of interactive games and events, cosplay, celebrity guest panels, live musical performances, exhibitors, artists and more.

Tickets will only be available at-the-door and must be paid for in cash only. More information is available at youmacon.com.

