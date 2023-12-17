Brunch with Santa this Christmas Eve at The Beverly Hills Grill

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Santa is coming to Brunch at Beverly Hills Grill, and you are Invited!

Brunch at The Beverly Hills Grill on Christmas Eve includes Santa stopping by each table to take a picture by a photographer. Regular breakfast, brunch and lunch menus will be available.

You can also celebrate New Years Eve with Beverly Hills Grill. The tasty event will include a four course Chef curated menu. The price is $75 per person, and does not include include alcoholic beverages & gratuity. Space is limited, so you may want to make your reservation sooner than later.

Beverly Hills Grill is located at 31471 Southfield Rd, Beverly Hills, MI (48025). To reserve your spot for Santa Brunch or the New Year's Eve Party, call (248) 642-2355 or visit beverlyhillsgrill.com.