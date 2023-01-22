Port Huron’s annual Chilly Fest set for January 27 & 28

PORT HURON, MICH (WXYZ) — The City of Port Huron Downtown Development Authority is excited to announce that Port Huron’s winter tradition is set for January 27 & 28 in Downtown Port Huron. The DDA is again partnering with local businesses and organizations to bring community favorites such as ice sculptures, bed races, kids’ activities, and the famous chili cook-off competition.

The festival kicks off on Friday, Jan. 27, with a free outdoor concert featuring Sunset Blvd, an 80s hairband, from 7 to 10 pm. In addition, festival goers can see the multiple ice sculptures on display throughout the event footprint. Even though various heaters will be available to the public, event organizers encourage to dress for the weather.

Many family-friendly activities take place on Saturday, Jan. 28, such as Fuzzy Penguin Hunt, PoHo Hot Cocoa Run, carriage rides, Bed Races, the awaited chili cook-off, and much more.

The chili cook-off has been adapted into a “crawl” where the community can visit participating restaurants to sample their chili. For $7, festival goers can taste all 15 chili samples and vote for their favorite. The winner of the cook-off will receive a trophy and the title of Best chili in Downtown Port Huron in 2023. Tickets for the cook-off are available on the day of the event at the event’s information table located at McMorran Plaza.

Another familiar favorite is the Bed Races. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, this fun and energetic competition will make its debut back into Chilly Fest at 3 pm on Saturday. Teams of five will race a “bed” against other teams down the street while wearing themed costumes. Pre-registration is required at www.chillyfest.com.

In addition to well-known activities, Chilly Fest participants can count on the new outdoor ice rink at McMorran Place during the day and at night. At 7 pm, the ice rink will have a fun addition of a Silent Disco On Ice with glow-in-the-dark headphones and music to skate and dance to. Ice skates will be available free of charge for those using the rink.

More details can be found at www.chillyfest.com or on the Chilly Fest Port Huron Facebook page.