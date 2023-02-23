Girl Scout cookie season is here and The Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan and the Michigan Science Center are teaming up for the Science of the Cookie Giveaway!

The contest runs from March 1 through March 31 and to enter all you have to do is vote for your favorite cookie.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER AND FOR COMPLETE RULES

11 total winners

10 winners will receive



1 free family pass to the Michigan Science Center for 1 calendar year

1 set of Girl Scout cookies (all varieties)

1 grand prize winner will receive

