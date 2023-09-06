Mario Lopez visits Detroit ahead of Access Hollywood premiere on WXYZ-TV

(WXYZ) — The fall TV season is bringing changes to WXYZ-TV, one of which is the arrival of Access Hollywood, which will premiere on Channel 7 at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

Ahead of the premiere, show host Mario Lopez came to Detroit to visit. Along the way he stopped by Broadcast House on Wednesday, September 6. The visit served as a kick-off of the show's arrival on our station.

What you can expect from Access Hollywood:

“Access Hollywood,” currently in its 24th season, is a nationally syndicated, Emmy Award-nominated, daily, half-hour entertainment news program. The show goes live to the East Coast with Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans as hosts and Sibley Scoles as correspondent. The show takes viewers behind the velvet ropes and on to the red carpet to deliver the hottest celebrity interviews and the biggest entertainment news stories in Hollywood.



Access Hollywood will air weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WXYZ-TV following 7 Action News at 7 p.m.

