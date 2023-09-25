From the archives: First-ever Campus Martius Tree Lighting in Detroit
WXYZ is the proud partner of the Campus Martius Tree Lighting, and we've been broadcasting the tree lighting going back to the first-ever event in the early 2000s. Check out this clip of the first-ever tree lighting on Channel 7.
Posted at 8:39 AM, Sep 25, 2023
