See classic WXYZ promos with Bill Bonds, Diana Lewis, Robbie Timmons, Jerry Hodak & more
We're digging into the WXYZ archives ahead of our 75th anniversary on Oct. 9, 2023, to take a look at the different promos that aired for our news station. From sporting events to Kelly & Company to newscasts, Good Afternoon Detroit and more.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 25, 2023
Check them out in the video above. More 75th-anniversary coverage here.
