Soupy Sales speaks at WXYZ 50th anniversary celebration: From the archives
Posted at 12:01 PM, Sep 25, 2023
Soupy Sales spoke at WXYZ's 50th anniversary celebration back in 1998 talking about his history with the station and Lunch With Soupy Sales dating back to the 1950s.
