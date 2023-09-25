VIDEOS: See hilarious WXYZ bloopers from the archive

(WXYZ) — WXYZ-TV Channel 7 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The station officially went on the air on October 9th, 1948, and we've had a great 75 years.

While it usually seems like everything runs smoothly on air, that's not always the case. Back in the day, we used to air bloopers and fun mistakes made by our staff.

Check out the hilarious bloopers below.

From the archive – WXYZ news bloopers, part 3

From the archive – WXYZ news bloopers from Kelly & Company

From the archive – WXYZ news bloopers, part 1

