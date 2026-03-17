Americans in Middle East say US evacuation flights are leaving half empty, taking them to Athens

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jenny Smail has called Doha, Qatar home for nine years. The Dearborn native works as a teacher there, and like thousands of other Americans in the region, she's been trying to get home since the U.S. and Israel led strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, pulling neighboring Gulf countries into the crossfire.

"Sunday morning was the biggest one," Smail said. "My whole apartment shook. And that's when you realized, wow, it's real."

Watch the video report below:

Americans in Middle East say evacuation flights are leaving half empty

Smail is not alone. Jim and Robin Mathews from California and Stacy Fleming from Colorado are also teachers in Qatar who found themselves trying to get out after the strikes began.

When Jim and Robin Mathews called the State Department for guidance in the early days of the war, they say they were met with a recorded message telling them not to rely on the U.S. government for assisted departure or evacuation.

"Felt like we were on our own," Jim Mathews said.

"Abandoned," Robin Mathews said.

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Less than two weeks ago, the State Department began operating evacuation flights. That's how Stacy Fleming and Jim and Robin Mathews were able to leave — but they say getting out has been anything but straightforward.

Fleming says her flight was far from full.

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"My plane had exactly 100 people, but every row had an empty seat on both sides. Why is there a plane flying with 30 people and 170 empty seats when I have friends who want to leave?" Fleming said.

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Robin Mathews says her flight was even emptier.

"There were only — I counted on the plane — there were 22 people on our plane," Robin Mathews said.

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It is unclear why there were so many empty seats. In an email, the State Department told me that nearly 47,000 Americans have safely returned from the Middle East since Feb. 28. The department also said that most Americans who have requested assistance have declined when offered, opting either to remain in country or book commercial flight options.

While limited commercial flights have opened this week, Smail is still in Doha. She says it is her government's responsibility to fly Americans out of a war zone and back to the United States without requiring them to pay out of pocket.

"There's really no rhyme or reason to who they're calling. They actually wrote me back today and said when we have flights to the UAE, we'll let you know. And I had to remind them that I was in Qatar, not the UAE. So it seems kind of disorganized," Smail said.

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For those who do make it onto a free evacuation flight, Fleming and the Mathewses say the destination is most likely Athens, Greece — not home. And once there, they say passengers are largely left to fend for themselves.

"You're just left in a third country, and you're told the government will give you a loan. It's due within 30 days. And if it's not paid, then your passport becomes invalid," Robin Mathews said.

When I asked who told them that, Jim Mathews said it came directly from embassy personnel in Athens.

"No!" Jim Mathews said, when asked if he could believe what he was being told.

In a statement, Congresswoman Lisa McClain said: "My top priority is the safety of the American people, and that includes ensuring Michiganders overseas have a clear path home. My office will continue to be actively engaged in helping constituents safely return from the Middle East during this time, and we stand ready to assist anyone who needs support."

The State Department issued the following statement:

The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens.



We are now working 24/7 to bring Americans home.



While U.S. citizens are not required to register their travel to a foreign country with us, we continue to urge our fellow Americans to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), follow our Security Updates for U.S. Citizens channel on WhatsApp, and follow @TravelGov on social media. The latest alerts are also available on the relevant U.S. embassy’s website and on Travel.State.gov.



Nearly 47,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since February 28.



Under President Trump and Secretary Rubio’s leadership, the Department of State has completed over two dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East. While commercial flight availability across the region continues to improve, Department of State charter flight and ground transport operations continue to operate.



At this time, seats available on the Department’s charter options are significantly greater than the demand from Americans in the region. Many Americans continue to depart on commercial options.



Most Americans who have requested assistance have declined assistance when offered, opting either to remain in country or book commercial flight options.



Through the State Department’s 24/7 Task Force, we have directly assisted nearly 32,000 Americans abroad, offering security guidance and travel assistance.



American citizens in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel in need of travel assistance should complete the Crisis Intake Form.



The State Department will continue to actively assist any American citizen, who wishes to depart the Middle East, to do so.



Americans in the Middle East who need assistance can call the U.S. Department of State, 24/7, at +1-202-501-4444.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

