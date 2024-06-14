Donald Trump to speak in Detroit this weekend at Turning Point event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Detroit speaking at the People’s Convention at Huntington Place on Saturday.

7 NEWS DETROIT PLANS TO STREAM THE REMARKS ON SATURDAY.

The convention is being put on by the nonprofit Turning Point which promotes conservative politics.

Friday was day 1 of the convention.

"It’s our first time being here, so we’re just excited to see all the speakers and see what they have in store for us for the future," said Staci Neel who is from Adrian.

Neel says she has family in town from Houston attending the event.

"I think we’re going to see some real change which our country needs and I think if Donald Trump, which is my vote, will be back in office that things will turn around and we can get this economy back," said Neel.

This is the first time Trump is speaking in the city of Detroit since his supporters tried to 'Stop the Count' at the very same convention center in 2020 believing the election was being stolen. At the time, Huntington Place was named the TCF Center.

This appearance also comes just weeks after a jury of his peers found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the so-called 'Hush Money Trial.'

"I know there’s a lot of stuff surrounding him but I think he’s coming with a stronger, more positive message this time," said Neel. "I think if people stop and listen and he hits on the points that he wants to, it’s going to make a real difference."

While many Republican supporters are anticipating Trump's message, other Detroit area voters say they've already made up their minds to vote Democratic.

"Don’t wait until you need us to come see us. That’s what I don’t like. If you like us, come all the time like you do everywhere else," said Detroiter Tasha Graham.

Graham says as she casts her ballot this fall issues like reproductive rights and voting rights are top of mind. Graham says although Trump has a lot of opposition from some voters, she doesn't anticipate large crowds protesting his appearance in Detroit this weekend.

"Getting our message across that way brings more attention to the wrong thing instead of the right thing," said Graham.

Political professor Dave Dulio with Oakland University says voters like Graham are likely the demographic Trump and his campaign are trying to capture in the coming months.

"The polling and data out there, even from 2020, shows that President Trump increased his support among the African American community and I think that that might be another reason for him to want to come to the city of Detroit and make his pitch," said Dulio.

Dulio says Detroiters and people in surrounding cities can expect to see many more visits like this leading up to November as voting margins are expected to be razor-thin this election cycle.

"It’s interesting that the support for both candidates has remained rock solid at the same levels prior to. You might hear Trump mention the fact that he thinks he’s getting railroaded or that it’s law fair and he would do that because that generates enthusiasm with the base," said Dulio.

Donald Trump is expected to speak sometime Saturday afternoon. However, the exact time has not been released.