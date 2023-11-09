Four communities vote down pot measures, both sides continue push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four metro Detroit communities voted down marijuana proposals on Tuesday's ballot. While the 2023 election is over and done with, both sides say the fight is far from over.

Kim Russell, a Rochester business owner, is a committee member with No Pot on Main Street.

“Michigan is a very fast-growing cannabis industry. I think people have had enough, and I think it sends strong message. But we also want to protect other small cities too of how to combat these investors coming in and grabbing up these leases," Russell told 7 Action News.

She said she watched the polls closely last night.

Just over 87% of Rochester’s voters voted down a measure that would’ve allowed three marijuana shops to open in the city.

A group called Open Stores was behind the ballot initiative. The group drafted and petitioned to put similar initiatives on the ballot in Keego Harber and Gross Pointe Park.

Voters in those communities also said “no” like Russell’s neighbors.

“I think the citizens sent a loud and clear message. Now, it’s up to city council. What they would like to do and learn from Birmingham?" Russell said.

Birmingham also had a similar cannabis measure on the ballot. However, the language was drafted by their city council. It’s that “local control” Russell said should be in place on issues like this.

Noah Harfouch, a Rochester Hills resident, is a committee member with Open Stores.

“Whether it’s a democratic process of a ballot initiative or a city council that’s putting it forward and voting on it, we’re good with all of those perspectives and ways of doing it,” he told 7 Action News.

Harfouch continued, “We were disappointed with the results, disappointed with the voter turnout, but our perspective on this was it was at least a milestone in our community relations and a milestone in the discussion about cannabis in some of these communities.”

He said gaining residents' trust and educating them about the economic benefits are key. Harfouch said despite the margin of defeat, support can be gained over time.