Judge deciding whether Former President Donald Trump will appear on 2024 Michigan ballot

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Right now, a Michigan judge is deciding whether Former President Donald Trump will appear on the 2024 state ballot for president or not.

Just this morning, oral arguments were made in a Grand Rapids courtroom over the Secretary of State’s power to leave Trump off the ballot because of the 14th Amendment and the timing of when a decision can be made.

WXYZ’s Brian Abel asked, “What are your thoughts on the efforts to keep the former president off the ballot in 2024 here in Michigan?

Oakland and Macomb County voters are weighing in on the prospect that Donald Trump, the leading candidate to be the Republican nominee for President, wouldn't be on the ballot here in Michigan.

Before hearing their answers, a refresher on why it is a possibility in the first place.

Activists are suing Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in an attempt to force her to keep the former president off the ballot and decide if he’s constitutionally qualified to be president again.

They cite a section of the 14th Amendment that says those who take an oath to uphold the Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.”

Similar lawsuits have been filed in Colorado and Minnesota, where just yesterday its Supreme Court dismissed the suit to keep him off the state’s primary ballot.

“This is the matter of Robert Davis vs. Jocelyn Benson,” said Judge James Redford, 3rd District Court of Appeals during the hearing.

In Grand Rapids this morning, lawyers for both Secretary Benson and former President Trump, along with one of the activists bringing the suit argued before Judge James Redford.

“If not the Secretary of State, then who?” said Plaintiff Robert Davis.

“The question here is who has the authority to determine whether a candidate for the office of President of the United States has engaged in insurrection such that he should be disqualified for seeking and holding that office,” said Heather Meingast, Michigan Asst. Attorney General.

Some Michigan voters say it is them who should decide.

“Almost regardless of what he’s done, it depends I think he should be on the ballot and people should get to choose. I mean if they don’t want them they won’t pick them,” said Georgia Durga, Warren Voter.

“If someone did do an insurrection. They probably shouldn’t be on the ballot. I don’t think President Trump did,” said Brett Lenhausen, Warren Voter.

“I believe that everybody is innocent until proven guilty and we shouldn’t rush to judgment right now. So, I don’t think they should take any action till there’s a guilty verdict,” Derek Vonoetinger, Madison Heights Voter.

There’s also a matter of timing with all of this. The legislature is expected to adjourn Tuesday, allowing the 90 days to set in for the legislation that moves the primary here to February 27th instead of March, which also shrinks the time for this process to play out in time for ballots to be printed and sent to troops overseas.

The judge said he wouldn't rule from the bench today. He has a lot to consider and, roughly, January 1st was the deadline landed on today for the decision and all appeals to be done.