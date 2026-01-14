DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show offers much more than just vehicles — it's packed with interactive experiences perfect for families looking to make a full day of fun.

7 family-friendly attractions at the Detroit Auto Show beyond the cars

From hands-on science experiments to obstacle courses and military displays, there's something to entertain every age group at Huntington Place through January 25.

Free attractions outside the show

Before entering the main exhibition, families can enjoy completely free activities in the atrium. The Michigan Science Center has taken over the space from January 17-25 with automotive-themed science demonstrations.

"We've gone all in on automotive science this year so we have some little mini roving cars that we can drive that you can also code, we have a portable planetarium show that's all about Mars rovers, sort of vehicles on other planets, and of course we’ll have some pop-up demonstrations for people to see as well, similar to our science stage back at home," said Domenic Roberto, guest experience manager.

The center's "Cars on Mars" show includes a flyover to the planet Mars, discussing what vehicles might look like there, featuring their rover display.

Also in the atrium, kids can test drive tiny Jeeps at no cost.

Interactive experiences on the show floor

Inside the main exhibition, Camp Jeep offers a massive obstacle course located at the back of the show. The interactive off-road experience gives riders a taste of real Jeep capabilities.

Ford Bronco fans aren't left out — they have their own obstacle course positioned closer to the middle of the show floor.

Near the front of the exhibition, families can browse collectibles and even take some home as souvenirs.

The Corvette display features an interactive racing game where visitors can test their driving skills virtually.

Military zone attractions

The Army has set up an inflatable and fun zone featuring infantry squad vehicles, pull-up bars, deadlift bars, a dog tag machine, and punching bag machines.

"Kids, families, anyone in the public at large. They're all welcome to come," said Staff Sergeant Joshua Freshour.

Freshour said they love building relations with the community and want the American people to know what's available in their military.

Adjacent to the Army display, the Marines' station welcomes anyone 16 and older. Captain Hunter Calkins oversees attractions including a pull-up bar, virtual reality combat simulator, and virtual rifle range.

The virtual rifle range offers timed scoring for up to four shooters, allowing groups to compete against each other.

Food and logistics

Local food options are available both inside and outside the show, making it easy to fuel up during a full day of activities.

The Detroit Auto Show runs through January 25 at Huntington Place, offering families plenty of time to experience all seven attractions plus the extensive vehicle displays.

