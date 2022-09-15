'Air Mobility Experience' comes to the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The future of transportation is on display at the North American International Auto Show with the all new Air Mobility Experience, giving the term "off road vehicle" a new definition.

On display Thursday was the flying hover bike called the XTurismo. There was a brief demo at the Coleman A. Young Airport in Detroit, with Auto Show Co-Chair Thad Zott taking it for a spin dozens of feet in the air.

“It literally felt like I was walking out of a Star Wars movie,” Zott said. "It was unbelievable. Absolutely exhilarating.”

The bike is a hybrid vertical take off vehicle that can travel roughly 60 miles an hour.

Sean Borman, CEO of Florida-based air mobility dealer AeroAuto, envisions the bike being used by municipalities and first responders.

"We really see that this has so much functional ability,” Borman said. "Using it for police protection, using it for fire rescue, using it for medical management.”

The hoverbike is one of many additions to the auto show as part of the 'Air Mobility Experience,' which highlights the future in transportation.

“That’s what we’re trying to do this year is help reimagine what auto shows can be," said John George, Chief Creative Officer of the Air Mobility Experience. "They’re really mobility shows.”

George says air mobility is part of the future and was important to be included. From deliveries to personal use, development of these vehicles is underway.

“Innovation is moving much faster than regulation," George said. "These things can fly right now. It’s just a question of when they’ll be allowed to fly so we can fly over all the traffic on the roads.”

“We're all going through a lot of changes and I think this is just another one we’re going to have to embrace and see where it goes,” Zott said. "I think soon enough we’ll be able to go neighborhood to neighborhood.”

Also at the auto show is the Air One from Israel. It's an electric vertical take off and landing vehicle that cruises at 110 miles per hour and can travel about 6,200 miles on a charge.

The vehicle costs $150,000 and is on sale for pre order now, expected to ready by late 2024.

"If we’re going to look into the future, this is the year to do it and bring air mobility to the auto show,” George said. "I think it’s coming. I think it’ll be here in a few years."