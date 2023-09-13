Watch Now
Cadillac unveils 2025 CT5 at Detroit Auto Show

Cadillac unveiled a refreshed and more advanced 2025 CT5 sport sedan Wednesday at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show. According to the automaker, the 2025 CT5 has a revised front fascia, more standard comfort, safety and technology features and a 33-inch diagonal LED color touchscreen display.
That display is capable of 9K resolution and curve toward the driver in a continuous screen, and comes with a customizable user interface.

With a fastback profile, the CT5 has a new front-end design with a lower and wider front grille, redesigned Cadillac signature lighting, stacked LED headlamps and a performance black mesh grille.

“CT5’s importance in Cadillac’s portfolio cannot be overstated,” said Cadillac’s Global Vice President John Roth said in a statement. “Globally, CT5 is having its best sales year, ever. The 2025 CT5 stays true to what customers love about this vehicle, while bringing a revised look and the latest technology and safety features.”

Other new features in the CT5 include 5G WiFi hotspot capability, Google built-in capability, emergency braking, driver attention assist and more.

“CT5 continues to redefine American luxury and the enhancements for 2025 take it even further,” CT5 Chief Engineer Alex MacDonald added in a statement. “The new advanced technologies enhance the driver’s personal connection in a sedan already renowned for its driving spirit, comfort and technology.”

The sedan will come with a standard 2.0 turbo engine with 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. It also has an available 3.0L twin-turbo engine with 335 horsepower.

The vehicle will be built at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly facility with production set to begin in the spring of 2024.

