Detroit Auto Show announces dates for 2025 show; tickets on sale October 14

The Detroit Auto Show announced the schedule for 2025 as it returns to its winter date at Huntington Place.

According to officials, the 2025 Detroit Auto Show will take place Friday, Jan. 10 through Monday, Jan. 20 at Huntington Place, celebrating mobility and the city's automotive heritage.

Earlier this year, officials announced the auto show would take a break in 2024 and return in January 2025 to provide automakers with a flexible schedule for product and technology debuts, plus other opportunities.

Hear more from DADA co-executive director Sam Klemet in the video below

Sam Klemet - Detroit Auto Dealers Association co-executive director, talks about 2025 auto show

It was canceled in 2201 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then took place in September 2022 and 2023.

“As we reimagine the show, we’re being agile about scheduling events to meet the needs and preferences of key stakeholders,” Detroit Auto Show Co-Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement. “OEMs and show partners will have the opportunity to directly reach out to customers with product announcements during the public show or have media- and industry-focused events as in the past.”



Media Day for the show will take place Friday, Jan. 10 with media access to the show floor and other events, plus the winners of the North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year.

Friday night will be the return of the Charity Preview. WXYZ is the official television partner of the Charity Preview. Tickets will be $400 each or $700 for a pair, and support several children's charities across metro Detroit.

Industry Days will move to the second week – Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 16 – and include exclusive industry hours with AutoMobili-D, a new future innovators program and a mobility global forum. The forum in 2023 hosted 32 presentations and a Malcolm Gladwell was the featured speaker.

The public show will take place Saturday, Jan. 11 through Monday, Jan. 20 with ten days of car and vehicle experience.

On Jan. 20 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day, there will be an emphasis on celebrating acts of service to honor Dr. King's legacy.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Oct. 14, 2024 at detroitautoshow.com

