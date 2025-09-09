Detroit Auto Show announces first 4 brands coming to 2026 event

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show announced the first four automakers that are set to appear during the 2026 show.

According to organizers, the first four brands are Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Stellantis and Toyota.

“We are incredibly appreciative for their ongoing commitment to bring the Motor City one of the best shows in the world and support our more than a century of automotive heritage with the show," Chairman Todd Szott said in a statement.

Taking place Jan. 14-25, 2026 at Huntington Place, officials will announce other automakers and brands throughout the rest of the year.

"These four automakers don’t just make cars — they move markets," Executive Director Sam Klemet added in a statement. "Having Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Toyota at the forefront of the 2026 show underscores just how important Detroit remains to the global auto industry."

Organizers said "Racing Day," in partnership with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, will return for 2026 with a demo track, hands-on experiences, IndyCar driver sessions and more.

Also, The Gallery, which is an ultra-luxury and exotic vehicle showcase, will return.

