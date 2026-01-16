DETROIT (WXYZ) — Anticipation is building among businesses and locals for what many consider one of the city's biggest events of the year.

The excitement is palpable as the Detroit Auto Show prepares to open its doors to the public Saturday at 10 a.m. For many attendees like Kimberly Phenix, the event holds special significance beyond just seeing the latest vehicles.

Detroit Auto Show brings excitement and business to downtown

"It means a lot to me because my parents always took me for my birthday. Because today is actually my birthday," Phenix said.

The auto show serves as more than just a showcase for automobiles. It's also a spotlight for downtown Detroit's growing restaurant and entertainment scene.

"It's getting bigger and better. Detroit is really building up different restaurants and the auto show is bringing in a lot of people," Phenix said.

Local businesses are preparing for the influx of visitors. At Mootz Pizzeria downtown, manager Barbara Cangialosi says they're gearing up for one of their busiest weekends, with Saturday reservations nearly full.

"It is a really good pizzeria. He mentioned the garlic knots. It's one of our famous appetizers. The garlic knots are huge and you get six to an order and we probably sell hundreds," Cangialosi said.

The restaurant expects to see a significant increase in families attending the auto show and looking for dining options afterward.

"We're always bumping on the weekends. We're always busy, but we can expect more with lots of families coming in with kids and just families coming to the auto show and looking for food afterward," Cangialosi said.

For many Detroit residents, the auto show has become a cherished winter tradition that brings the community together during the colder months.

"It's winter — there's not much to do for families and I think people our age make it a tradition," Cangialosi said.

Phenix agrees, expressing her enthusiasm for returning to the event after a brief hiatus.

"I'm excited to go this year. I haven't been a couple years, but this year especially I was excited. I was gonna go to the auto show, me and my husband," Phenix said.

