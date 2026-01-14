Detroit Auto Show's Gallery event raises funds for Forgotten Harvest with luxury car showcase

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show kicked off with The Gallery, an exclusive event featuring ultra-luxury vehicles to benefit Forgotten Harvest, a local food rescue organization.

Approximately 500 attendees purchased $250 tickets to view rare vehicles from Mercedes, Rolls Royce, Bentley and other luxury brands at the sneak peek event. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to combat food insecurity in metro Detroit.

"We know that food insecurity is a huge issue in metro Detroit and we saw this as an opportunity to help combat that," said Sam Klemet, executive director of the Detroit Auto Show.

The auto show expects to raise thousands of dollars from the event, marking the first partnership between The Gallery and Forgotten Harvest as a fundraiser.

"If you think about every dollar raised, that's $10 of groceries that we're able to convert that into," said Adrian Lewis, president and CEO of Forgotten Harvest. "If you think about what the community needs from basic needs, food is definitely at the base of that, and to be able to support us in that endeavor is incredible."

Attendees enjoyed viewing vintage Porsche's, Aston Martins and other rare vehicles while supporting the charitable cause.

"Cars plus fundraising, support charity, it's always a great mix," said Jose Flores, who attended The Gallery.

"It's just really cool to come here and see all the cool cars and mingle with people," attendee Jackie Emmerich said. “I think with any event, it's great to have a fundraiser tied to it.”

The Gallery precedes the Detroit Auto Show's Charity Preview on Friday, continuing the event's tradition of giving back to the community.

