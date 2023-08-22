EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson to perform at Detroit Auto Show charity preview

Jennifer Hudson, who is an EGOT winner, will perform during the North American International Auto Show's Charity Preview on Friday, Sept. 15, organizers announced Tuesday morning.

Channel 7 is proud to be the official broadcast partner of the Charity Preview, and you can catch our live special during the event which airs Friday, Sept. 15 starting at 7 p.m.

Hudson portrayed legendary singer Aretha Franklin in the 2021 film "Respect" and also performed "Amazing Grace" at Franklin's funeral in 2018.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson performs 'Amazing Grace' at Aretha Franklin's funeral

“It’s a thrill to have such an incredible talent, especially one who portrayed the Detroit music legend Aretha Franklin, grace our auto show stage on a night that celebrates everything great about this city,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott.

The Charity Preview has raised more than $100 million for children's charities across metro Detroit over the past 25 years. The charities it benefits are: Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, The Children’s Center, The Children’s Foundation, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Detroit PAL and the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

Tickets are available now for the Charity Preview and start at $400 for one ticket or $700 for two tickets. They are available on the Auto Show website.

The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the auto show floor open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hudson will perform on the main show floor from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

