The Detroit Auto Show is back with dozens of automakers coming to Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit over the next nearly two weeks.

The Auto Show kicks off Wednesday and Thursday with Media and Industry Preview days, before the annual Charity Preview event on Friday.

If you're looking to go down and check out the vehicles, here's everything you need to know about the 2026 Detroit Auto Show.

Auto Show dates and hours



Saturday, Jan. 17 - Saturday, Jan. 24 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25 - 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Auto Show floor map

You can see the floor map below

How to get tickets

Tickets are available on the Detroit Auto Show website, but you can also purchase tickets in-person.



Adults - $25

Seniors 65 & older - $15

Child 3-12 - $10

Child 2 & under - Free

Family Pass (2 adults, 3 kids) - $60

Where to park

There is plenty of parking throughout Downtown Detroit, and parking is also available on the roof and underneath Huntington Place.

You can also take the Detroit People Mover, which runs for free and has a stop at Huntington Place.

What brands will be there?

Officials said there will be 41 brands featured during the Detroit Auto Show, which includes Detroit's Big 3, plus award-winning vehicles, luxury vehicles, exotic supercars and more.

The brands include Alfa Romeo, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Ram, Subaru, and Toyota, plus dealer-supported vehicles that represent Aston Martin, Audi, Ferrari, Honda, Hyundai, INEOS, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes, Mini, Polestar and Volkswagen.

Immersive experiences

This year, two immersive tracks are returning to the Detroit Auto Show. The Detroit Grand Prix and Powering Michigan Experience indoor tracks. Both tracks offer attendees ride-alongs in both internal combustion engine, hybrid and EVs.

Camp Jeep and the Ford Bronco Built Wild Experience are also returning where people can climb high and over rugged terrain in both Jeep and Bronco vehicles.

This year also features the Michigan Overland Adventure area, which features custom-built trucks, off-road SUVs, adventure-ready rigs and expedition equipment with vehicles from Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Jeep, Ram, Toyota, INEOS, Subaru and AEV.

Racing Day at the Detroit Auto Show

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, Racing Day will take place, featuring some of the biggest stars in racing, plus race cars, trophies and more.

Presented by the Detroit Grand Prix, Racing Day will include drivers from the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, both of whic hrace in Downtown Detroit.

The driver lineup includes:



David Malukas of Team Penske (INDYCAR) –Team Penske’s newest driver who will make his debut in the No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet in 2026; runner-up in the 2025 Indianapolis 500

Rinus Veekay of Juncos Hollinger Racing (INDYCAR) – Newly announced driver of the No. 76 Chevrolet, who will begin his seventh NTT INDYCAR SERIES season in 2026, 2020 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year and winner of the 2021 Indy Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course

Kyffin Simpson of Chip Ganassi Racing (INDYCAR) – Returning for his third NTT INDYCAR SERIES season as driver of the No. 8 Indy car; earned his first career podium finish in 2025 and will compete in the Sunoco Honda beginning in 2026

Marcus Armstrong of Meyer Shank Racing (INDYCAR) – Returns behind the wheel of the No. 66 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing after a breakout 2025 season that saw him finish a career-best seventh in the championship standings; finished third in the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix

Jack Aitken of Action Express Racing (IMSA) – Co-driver of the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R who produced victories at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Road Atlanta in 2025, finished second in the 2025 IMSA driver championship standings

Alexander Sims of Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports (IMSA) – Captured the 2025 GTD PRO championship as co-driver of the No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R with teammate Antonio García; helped Chevrolet clinch the series manufacturer’s championship and the No. 3 Corvette team claim the team title in 2025

The drivers will host an autograph session, plus lead ride-along experiences for auto show attendees.

