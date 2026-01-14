Ford and Carhartt announce multi-year partnership, including special edition truck

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company and Carhartt announced a multi-year partnership Tuesday evening aimed at amplifying workforce development, community building and creating products for those in skilled trades.

The partnership includes new co-branded products, including a 2027 Super Duty Carhartt edition truck, which will be unveiled this spring. The vehicle details are reportedly inspired by the functionality and design of Carhartt products; it’s expected to be available later this year.

Ford and Carhartt are also planning to bring ToolBank USA to Detroit in February; the nonprofit provides the community with tools for trade education. Ford said the automaker is donating an F-150 with Pro Power Onboard to help with the effort.

“This is such a great match because we're all committed to making sure workers have the best equipment and gear that they can get. Toolbank USA is inspiring people to do more with their hands while changing lives in our local communities,” Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company CEO, said in a statement. “Who better to expand their mission and bring the next hub to this great city than two iconic Detroit companies, Ford and Carhartt.”

Ford officials said they are continuing to push fast-track skilled trade training programs through partnerships with high schools and community colleges. The automaker said Ford Philanthropy and Ford Dealers work with the TechForce Foundation to help Ford Auto Tech Scholars with funding for technician tools and other expenses. Related to that effort, Ford says Carhartt has now committed to outfit the next cohort of scholars in customized Carhartt apparel.

Ford also made note of a new program they launched with Carhartt in 2025 to get new workwear to Ford dealership technicians via uniform provider Cintas.

More details of the multi-faceted partnership can be found here.

