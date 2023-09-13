Ford unveils redesigned 2024 F-150 in Hart Plaza

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford is kicking off the North American International Auto Show reveals by showing off a redesigned 2024 F-150.

The company says the truck, which has been the most popular in America for 46 years, will come with new features and technology, modernized exteriors and interiors, and the new Pro Access Tailgate.

Ford Motor Company 2024 Ford F-150 preproduction model with Ford accessories shown. Available early 2024. Actual production vehicle may vary. Pro Access Tailgate available Spring 2024.

The truck will also be able to act as a mobile generator to provide power on the worksite, new technology to help with towing and the Ford BlueCruise hands-free highway driving. The next-generation BlueCruise which will be included in the 2024 F-150 will allow for hands-free lane changes at a tap of the turn signal, as well as In-Lane Repositioning which will help shift away from vehicles like large semi-trucks.

According to Ford, the other available features and tech include:



Exportable Power – Available 7.2kW on PowerBoost equipped trucks – the most exportable power on demand of any gas-powered pickup in its class.

New 5G LTE modem that enables even faster connectivity and over the air updates.

Best-in-class maximum available payload of 2,455 pounds and best-in-class maximum available towing of 13,500 pounds

Pro Access Tailgate ends the tailgate wars with easier access to the cargo box, even when towing a trailer

The new F-150 starts at $35,570. You can build and price out your own on Ford.com now.