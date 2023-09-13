GMC reveals bigger, ‘more luxurious’ 2024 Acadia

Described as “bigger, bolder, more advanced and more luxurious than ever,” GMC revealed the 2024 Acadia at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday.

The new SUV is longer, wider and taller than the previous version and features an elevated interior and exterior design, state-of-the-art technology, including a portrait-oriented 15-inch diagonal infotainment system, and increased spaciousness.

The 2024 Acadia, when compared to the current generation, reportedly has nearly 80 percent more cargo space behind the third row and more than 36 percent behind the second row. GMC said the new SUV can now fit seven or eight passengers as determined by the trim.

“GMC’s brand mission is to be a leader in capability, professional grade refinement and technological innovation,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC, in a press release. “The all-new Acadia showcases all that and more in a uniquely GMC way — and it’s a blueprint of what’s to come for the GMC SUV portfolio.”

The Acadia is equipped with a 2.5L turbocharged engine, producing 328 horsepower. It’s available with all-wheel drive on all trims. There’s also off-road system capabilities on the redesigned Acadia AT4.

The vehicle will reportedly receive the latest version of GM’s Super Cruise technology, nine available camera views, and advanced safety and driver assistance tech, including forward collision alert, rear park assist, and traffic sign recognition.

The Acadia Denali is also getting upgrades in terms of design and new technology, including a Bose sound system with 12 standard speakers and one-touch folding second-row seats and power-folding third row.

The 2024 GMC Acadia is expected to hit the market in early 2024. Pricing has yet to be announced