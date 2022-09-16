Heading to the 2022 Detroit Auto Show? Here are 7 things to see

(WXYZ) — The excitement around the 2022 North American International Auto Show is all around Downtown Detroit, and the doors officially open to the public on Saturday morning.

With that, we have families in mind, with seven fun things to do when you visit the auto show.

New this year is a family deal that gives you two adult tickets and three kids tickets for $50.

You can bring the kids to check out the monster truck showdown in Hart Plaza, or see the world's largest rubber duck, which stands at over 60 feet tall and more than 30,000 pounds.

1: Dinosaur and off-road vehicle encounter

At the top of the list is the dinosaur and off-road vehicle encounter, which debuts Friday night inside Huntington Place.

"The dinosaurs are incredible. I cannot wait for the kids to see them," Thad Szott, the co-chair of the Auto Show, said. "They look completely real."

There are 80 different replicas, some standing more than 28 feet tall.

2: Flintmobile

Also at the dino exhibit is Fred Flintstone's wheels! The original from the 1994 feature film will also be on display.

3: Test drives

Many of the test drives at the auto show will allow kids to ride along with their parents.

Ford, General Motors and RAM all have tracks inside Huntington Place, and starting Saturday, GM and Volkswagen will offer test drives on Jefferson.

"We actually get to use part of the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix track for those test drives," Szott said.

4: World's Largest Rubber Duck

You can't miss Jeep's 61-foot-tall rubber duck, promoting Jeep's "Duck Duck Jeep" campaign. If nothing else, it's a great backdrop for an Instagram photo.

5: Hovercrafts and air mobility

Six different manufacturers will showcase air mobility, including a vertical takeoff along Jefferson Ave.

6: Drone show

Staying outside, you can catch a massive drone show on Saturday night along the Detroit Riverfront. It will be seen from miles away.

You can also enjoy the food trucks and live music that will be around all week at Hart Plaza.

7: Monster Truck Throwdown

Also inside Hart Plaza, the Monster Truck Throwdown will happen where kids can meet the drivers and see the crushing of vehicles.

"We'll have the first electric monster truck to smash a car out there," Szott said.