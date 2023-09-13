Jeep reveals new 2024 Gladiator at Detroit Auto Show

Jeep and Stellantis unveiled the 2024 Jeep Gladiator Wednesday morning at the 2023 North American International Auto Show.

The automaker calls the Gladiator the "world’s most off-road capable midsize truck” and said the new version has greater capability, more refinement and new technology.

According to Jeep, the Gladiator exterior now has a new seven-slot grille, windshield-integrated trail-ready stealth antenna and seven all-new wheel designs.

The truck has 4x4 max towing with up to 7,700 pounds max towing and 1,725 pounds of max payload.

The interior includes available 12-way power-adjustable front seats and a new instrument panel with a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

There are also two new models – Mojave X and Rubican X – expanding the Jeep Gladiator line.

“The new 2024 Jeep Gladiator epitomizes the power of the Jeep community and how it continues to push for greater capability, advanced technology and more refinement,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

Ordering is open now for the Gladiator, and it is available in Sport, Willys, Mojave and Rubicon models. Vehicles are expected to arrive at dealerships at the end of the year.