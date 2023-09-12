Mayor Mike Duggan gets a sneak peek at the 2023 North American International Auto Show

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Huntington Place has officially transformed into the North American International Auto Show, and a special guest walked the floor for a sneak peek and some fun behind the wheel.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan got to get a real feel for what this year's auto show is all about.

Have a seat Mr. Mayor inside the future of automobiles.

“Oh, I see we are going over that,” said Mayor Mike Duggan as he pointed to the track on the auto show floor.

“This is pretty exciting! The city is getting ready to roll out 100 charging stations throughout Detroit and this just gives people a chance to say how does this work, how did it charge,” said Duggan.

“This is the public DC fast charger,” explained Jennifer Mefford, Director of Business Development for Powering Michigan. “These are the electrical points and the communication points. So, it talks to the unit.”

Electric is all the rage at this year's North American International Auto Show.

“I’m a believer of the Mach-E,” said Duggan as he exited the vehicle.

He not only got behind the wheel but got in a special ride with no driver at all.

“January they’re going to start taking people with the safety driver and then after there’s enough experience, they’ll move into the next phase,” said Duggan.

The hope here is to one day bring better mobility options for older adults and people with disabilities.

"So May Mobility is an autonomous vehicle company that’s committed to making transportation more safe, sustainable, accessible, more equitable for everyone,” said Brittany Lockard, May Mobility.

But the hope here with this year's show?

Another world-class event that sparks the interest of all adults about the automobiles of the future. EV is a huge focus with a promise to educate and shine on the showroom floor in 2023.

