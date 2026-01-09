MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz highlights school's presence in Detroit during 7 News Detroit interview

(WXYZ) — As Detroit continues to attract new development, Michigan's universities are among those helping to drive the city forward.

Watch the full interview:

FULL INTERVIEW: MSU President Guskiewicz highlights school's Detroit prescence during interview

Michigan State University is using their deep roots in southeastern Michigan to build partnerships and drive innovation through the school's presence in the city, which extends to the Detroit Auto Show.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz spoke about how the school is positioning itself in Detroit with 7 News Detroit anchor Keenan Smith.

The school has partnerships with Henry Ford Health, Corewell Health, and the Apple Developer Academy.