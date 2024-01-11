North American International Auto Show returning to January in 2025

(WXYZ) — After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 and then running in fall in 2022 and 2023, the North American International Auto Show will return to January in 2025.

Organizers of the show released the following statement about the move back to the beginning of the year:

The Detroit Auto Show is pleased to announce the iconic show will return to its roots with a January 2025 debut. Our primary goal is to create the most impactful event we can and after discussions with numerous constituencies, we believe a January date absolutely makes the most sense. In a constantly changing global automotive landscape, this update reflects our efforts to continue to reimagine the Detroit Auto Show with keeping an eye on our traditional focus – getting people excited about cars.

Rod Alberts, Executive Director, Detroit Auto Show and Detroit Auto Dealers Association

The show will not be presented at all in 2024, instead returning Friday, January 10, 2025 with the Red Carpet Charity Preview, followed by public days on January 11, 2025, through Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit.

When the show was first moved out of January in December 2018, it was scheduled to be held in January of 2020. That iteration of the show was canceled in March of that year, when Huntington Place, then known at the TCF Center, was converted into a hospital for COVID-19 patients.

It was then announced in January 2021 that that year's show would also be canceled because of the pandemic. It was then set to return in September and October of 2022 and 2023.